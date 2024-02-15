Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of February 13, 2024.

Jesse Richard James Lencucha (DOB 1984-08-26) is wanted for one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of fail to comply with probation and one count of fail to appear.

Lencucha is described as a 39-year-old Caucasian male, 6’0” tall and 141 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2021-73337

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Jesse Richard James Lencucha.

