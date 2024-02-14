Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of February 13, 2024.

Shane Adam Enns (DOB 1987-09-15) is wanted for two counts of assault and one count of utter threats causing bodily harm or death.

Enns is described as a 36-year-old Caucasian male, 5’7” tall and 141 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-17502

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Shane Adam Enns.

