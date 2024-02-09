Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of February 6, 2024.

Christopher James Drefko (DOB 1978-12-11) is wanted for two counts of fail to comply with probation order.

Drefko is described as a 45-year-old Caucasian male, 6’0” tall and 166 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2021-67505

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Christopher James Drefko.

