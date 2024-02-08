Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of February 6, 2024.

Adam James Norman Brown (DOB 1985-08-24) is wanted for one count of fail to comply with probation.

Brown is described as a 38-year-old Caucasian male, 6’0” tall and 201 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2024-5264

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Adam James Norman Brown.

