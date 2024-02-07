Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of February 5, 2024.

Wade Allan Marshall (DOB 1969-12-10) is wanted for two counts of break and enter and two counts of theft under $5000.

Marshall is described as a 54-year-old Caucasian male, 5’10” tall and 150 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-7016

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Wade Allan Marshall.

