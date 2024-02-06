Unsolved crime: Kelowna

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

CRIME: THEFT OF LAPTOP

DATE: February 5, 2024

RCMP FILE: 2024-6269

On February 2nd, 2024, at approximately 11:55 AM, a male entered a business on the 1900 block of Springfield Road. When no staff members were present, the male unplugged a charging Asus Notebook laptop from its front counter location and exited the building.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

If you can help to identify the male person of interest in the photos, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers.net or Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. You could earn a cash reward for your information.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.