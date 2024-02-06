Unsolved crime: Kelowna

228944
CRIME: THEFT OF LAPTOP

DATE: February 5, 2024

RCMP FILE: 2024-6269

On February 2nd, 2024, at approximately 11:55 AM, a male entered a business on the 1900 block of Springfield Road. When no staff members were present, the male unplugged a charging Asus Notebook laptop from its front counter location and exited the building.

If you can help to identify the male person of interest in the photos, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers.net or Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. You could earn a cash reward for your information.

