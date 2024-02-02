Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of January 30, 2024.

Craig Alan Leamon (DOB 1980-04-05) is wanted for one count of assault and one count of fail to comply with probation.

Leamon is described as a 43-year-old Caucasian male, 5’10” tall and 188 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-74106

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Craig Alan Leamon.

