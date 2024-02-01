Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of January 30, 2024.

George Frank Toma (DOB 1959-07-06) is wanted for one count of fail to comply with probation.

Toma is described as a 64-year-old Caucasian male, 5’8” tall and 168 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2024-363

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is George Frank Toma.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.