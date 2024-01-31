Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of January 30, 2024.

Christopher Stephen Maynard (DOB 1985-05-14) is wanted for one count of fail to comply with probation.

Maynard is described as a 38-year-old Caucasian male, 6’1” tall and 179 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-47237

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Christopher Stephen Maynard.

