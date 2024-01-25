Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of January 23, 2024.

Kyle Hank Farrell (DOB 1984-04-29) is wanted for one count of resist/obstruct peace officer, one count of dangerous driving and one count of breach of probation.

Farrell is described as a 39-year-old Caucasian male, 6’3” tall and 186 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-38789

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Kyle Hank Farrell.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.