Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of January 23, 2024.

Lesley Jean Glushka (DOB 1984-01-28) is wanted for two counts of breach of undertaking, one count of being unlawfully in a dwelling and one count of theft under $5000.

Glushka is described as a 39-year-old Caucasian female, 5’0” tall and 115 lbs. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-73134

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Lesley Jean Glushka.

