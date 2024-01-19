Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of January 16, 2024.

Clayton John Clarke (DOB 1989-08-07) is wanted for one count of break, enter and commit indictable offence.

Clarke is described as a 34-year-old Caucasian male, 6’1” tall and 186 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-75794

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Clayton John Clarke.

