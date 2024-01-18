Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of January 16, 2024.

Kyle Christopher Walker (DOB 1985-09-12) is wanted for one count of assault and two counts of wilfully obstructing.

Walker is described as a 38-year-old Caucasian male, 5’10” tall and 146 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-70427

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Kyle Christopher Walker.

