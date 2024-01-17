Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of January 16, 2024.

Keith Geraldes Carrita (DOB 1983-06-03) is wanted for one count of theft under $5000, one count of possess forged documents and one count of possess counterfeit money.

Carrita is described as a 40-year-old Caucasian male, 5’10 tall and 190 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2021-21106

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Keith Geraldes Carrita.

