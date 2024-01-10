Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of January 9, 2024.

Wesley Dean Ruby (DOB 1980-04-24) is wanted for one count of drive while disqualified and three counts of drive while prohibited.

Ruby is described as a 43-year-old Caucasian male, 5’11” tall and 175 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2021-44610

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Wesley Dean Ruby.

