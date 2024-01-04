Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of January 2, 2024.

Jessica Lynn Demyen (DOB 1988-03-23) is wanted for one count of possession of stolen property over $5000.

Demyen is described as a 35-year-old Caucasian female, 5’1” tall and 106 lbs. She has black hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-21107

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Jessica Lynn Demyen.

