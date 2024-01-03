Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of January 2, 2024.

Corey James Pashe (DOB 1988-10-27) is wanted for one count of break and enter to commit indictable offence and one count of possession of break and enter instruments.

Pashe is described as a 35-year-old non-white male, 5’11” tall and 161 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-72902

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Corey James Pashe.

