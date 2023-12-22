Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of December 19, 2023.

Miguel Duarte Barata (DOB 1977-01-23) is wanted for three counts of resist peace officer.

Barata is described as a 46-year-old Caucasian male, 5’8” tall and 161 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-21982

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Miguel Duarte Barata.

