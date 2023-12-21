Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of December 21, 2023.

Amy Louisa Fenemore (DOB 1989-04-30) is wanted for one count of trafficking and two counts of break and enter.

Fenemore is described as a 34-year-old Caucasian female, 5’2” tall and 130 lbs. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-5642

Photo: Contributed Kelowna's most wanted is Amy Louisa Fenemore.

