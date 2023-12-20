Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of December 19, 2023.

Christopher Blair Muir (DOB 1987-12-07) is wanted for one count of dangerous driving, one count of flight from police, one count of fail to stop and one count of drive while prohibited.

Muir is described as a 36-year-old Caucasian male, 5’8” tall and 161 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-38482

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Christopher Blair Muir.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.