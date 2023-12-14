Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of December 12, 2023.

Tyler Thomas Daniel Takeda (DOB 1984-11-08) is wanted for two counts of breach of recognizance.

Takeda is described as a 39-year-old non-white male, 5’11” tall and 221 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-71206

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Tyler Thomas Daniel Takeda.

