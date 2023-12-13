Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of December 12, 2023.

Rick Dale Patrick Allen (DOB 1989-06-25) is wanted for one count of fail to comply with an order or obligation.

Allen is described as a 34-year-old Caucasian male, 5’11” tall and 126 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2021-615

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Rick Dale Patrick Allen.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.