Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of December 5, 2023.

Stephanie Megan Hermiston (DOB 1988-12-31) is wanted for one count of assault peace officer, one count of resist peace officer, one count mischief under $5000, one count of uttering threats causing bodily harm and one count of assault.

Hermiston is described as a 34-year-old Caucasian female, 5’1” tall and 96 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-11765

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Stephanie Megan Hermiston.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.