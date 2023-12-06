Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in effect as of December 5, 2023.

Clayton James Smith (DOB 1980-03-11) is wanted for one count of being unlawfully at large (breach of federal parole).

Smith is described as a 43-year-old Caucasian male, 5’8” tall and 175 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

Case # V50A00002251

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Clayton James Smith.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.