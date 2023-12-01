Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of November 28, 2023.

Britton Randall Giesbrecht (DOB 1989-05-29) is wanted for one count of theft under $5000.

Giesbrecht is described as a 34-year-old Caucasian male, 5’10” tall and 155 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-303

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Britton Randall Giesbrecht.

