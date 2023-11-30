Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of November 28, 2023.

Natalie Chantelle Taylor (DOB 1980-04-14) is wanted for one count of drive while prohibited and two counts of operation of a vehicle while impaired.

Taylor is described as a 43-year-old Caucasian female, 5’2” tall and 150 lbs. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-16908

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Natalie Chantelle Taylor.

