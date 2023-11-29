Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of November 28, 2023.

Vida-Blue Jack (DOB 1996-07-31) is wanted for one count of fraud under $5000, one count of mischief under $5000 and one count of disturb the peace.

Jack is described as a 27-year-old non-white male, 5’9” tall and 232 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-76769

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Vida-Blue Jack.

