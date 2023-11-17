Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of November 14, 2023.

Jordan Christopher Pearle (DOB 1994-05-23) is wanted for one count of breach of conditions and two counts of theft under $5000.

Pearle is described as a 29-year-old Caucasian male, 6’0” tall and 161 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-61821

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Jordan Christopher Pearle.

