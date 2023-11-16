Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of November 14, 2023.

Jeffrey James Dabkowski (DOB 1976-01-12) is wanted for one count of arson damaging property.

Dabkowski is described as a 47-year-old non-white male, 5’8” tall and 161 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-42230

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Jeffrey James Dabkowski.

