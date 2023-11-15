Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of November 14, 2023.

Jonathan Mark Staniforth (DOB 1980-05-02) is wanted for one count of fail to comply with probation order.

Staniforth is described as a 43-year-old Caucasian male, 5’10” tall and 210 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-65753

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Jonathan Mark Staniforth.

