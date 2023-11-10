Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Nov. 7, 2023.

Jason Jhavit Taka (DOB 1976-08-24) is wanted for one count of assault.

Taka is described as a 47-year-old white male, 5’9” tall and 232 lbs. He has grey hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect.

If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-46103

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Jason Jhavit Taka.

