Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Nov. 7, 2023.

Lauryn Theresa Mae Mcphee-Irving (DOB 2001-07-21) is wanted for one count of Break and Enter and commit Indictable Offence and four counts of failure to comply with probation order.

Mcphee-Irving is described as a 22-year-old white female, 5’5” tall and 115 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect.

If you see her, do not approach her. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-51823

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Lauryn Theresa Mae Mcphee-Irving

