Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Nov. 7. 2023.

Kalvin Lee Court (DOB 1976-09-17) is wanted for one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Court is described as a 47-year-old non-white male, 5’11” tall and 170 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2009-3118

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted Kalvin Lee Court

