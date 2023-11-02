Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Oct. 31, 2023.

Christopher Le Mattatall (DOB 1988-09-18) is wanted for one count of criminal harassment, one count of assault and two counts of breach of undertaking.

Mattatall is described as a 35-year-old Caucasian male, 5’11” tall and 166 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-31268

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Christopher Le Mattatall.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.