Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Oct. 31, 2023.

Joel Aaron Vandecaveye (DOB 1990-07-03) is wanted for one count of assault, one count of being unlawfully in dwelling, one count of theft under $5000 and one count of fail to comply with probation.

Vandecaveye is described as a 33-year-old Caucasian male, 5’9” tall and 221 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-64647

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Joel Aaron Vandecaveye.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.