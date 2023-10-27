Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of October 24, 2023.

Todd Derek Diosy (DOB 1967-05-31) is wanted for two counts of theft under $5000 and two counts of fail to comply with probation.

Diosy is described as a 56-year-old Caucasian male, 5’6” tall and 192 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2021-20912

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Todd Derek Diosy.

