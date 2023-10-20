Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of October 17, 2023.

David Arnold Burnside (DOB 1981-05-02) is wanted for 2 counts of Assault.

Burnside is described as a 42-year-old white male, 6ft 5in tall and 271 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-8769

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is David Arnold Burnside.

