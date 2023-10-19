223718
Crime-Stoppers

Kelowna's most wanted

Crime Stoppers - | Story: 452418

Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of October 17th 2023.

Jesse Richard James Lencucha (DOB 1984-08-24) is wanted for 1 count of Fail to comply with probation and 1 count of Fail to appear.

Lencucha is described as a 39-year-old white male, 6ft tall and 141 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-78124

