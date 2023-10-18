Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of October 17th 2023.

Joseph Richard Terence Vass (DOB 1983-03-20) is wanted for 2 counts of driving while prohibited.

Vass is described as a 40-year-old non-white male, 6ft 1 tall and 161 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2021-8021

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Joseph Richard Terence Vass.

