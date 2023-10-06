Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of October 3, 2023.

William James Burnard Lukashuk (DOB 1977-04-30) is wanted for one count of drive while prohibited.

Lukashuk is described as a 46-year-old Caucasian male, 6’0” tall and 186 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-18542

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is William James Burnard?Lukashuk.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.