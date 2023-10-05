Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of October 3, 2023.

James Allan Winter (DOB 1981-04-20) is wanted for three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possess stolen property over $5000.

Winter is described as a 42-year-old Caucasian male, 5’10” tall and 141 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2021-62588

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is James Allan Winter.

