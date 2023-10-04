Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of October 3, 2023.

Robert William Arthur Sauve (DOB 1993-06-26) is wanted for one count of possession of stolen property over $5000 and one count of theft under $5000.

Sauve is described as a 30-year-old Caucasian male, 5’8” tall and 181 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-57046

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Robert William Arthur Sauve.

