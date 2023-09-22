Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Sept. 19, 2023.

Cortney Reid Carlick (DOB 2003-06-11) is wanted for one count of enter dwelling to commit an indictable offence.

Carlick is described as a 20-year-old non-white female, 5’3” tall and 106 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-5679

Photo: Crime Stoppers Cortney Reid Carlickis Kelowna's most wanted.

