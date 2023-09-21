Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of September 19, 2023.

Jonathan Keith Holmes (DOB 1978-06-11) is wanted for twenty counts of trafficking credit cards, eight counts of breach of probation, four counts of possession of stolen property and one count of theft.

Holmes is described as a 45-year-old Caucasian male, 5’9” tall and 170 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-8635

Photo: Crime Stoppers Jonathan Keith Holmes is Kelowna's most wanted.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.