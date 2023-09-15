Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of September 11, 2023.

Irma Liliana De Alba (DOB 1983-05-14) is wanted for two counts of fail to comply with probation order.

De Alba is described as a 40-year-old non-white female, 5’4” tall and 119 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-47222

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Irma Liliana De Alba.

