Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of September 11, 2023.

Jarret Phillip Browne (DOB 1985-10-08) is wanted for two counts of break and enter, one count of theft over $5000, one count of using forged documents and one count of possess break-in instrument.

Browne is described as a 37-year-old Caucasian male, 5’9” tall and 166 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-51695

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Jarret Phillip Browne.

