Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of September 11, 2023.

Casey Lloyd Ermatinger (DOB 1989-07-14) is wanted for two counts of possess weapon for dangerous purpose, two counts of assault, three counts of theft, two counts of break and enter and one count of possess a forged credit card.

Ermatinger is described as a 34-year-old non-white male, 5’10” tall and 155 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-30174

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Casey Lloyd Ermatinger.

