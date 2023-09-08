Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of September 5, 2023.

Stephen Lewis Wilhelm (DOB 1972-06-05) is wanted for one count of assault causing bodily harm.

Wilhelm is described as a 51-year-old Caucasian male, 5’10” tall and 221 lbs. He has red hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-614

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Stephen Lewis Wilhelm.

