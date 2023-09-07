Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of September 5, 2023.

David Lee Russell (DOB 1989-08-15) is wanted for two counts of breach of release order.

Russell is described as a 34-year-old non-white male, 5’11” tall and 201 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-50634

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is David Lee Russell.

