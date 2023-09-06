Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of September 5, 2023.

Christopher Thomas Latimer (DOB 1989-04-20) is wanted for two counts of theft under $5000.

Latimer is described as a 34-year-old Caucasian male, 6’1” tall and 179 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-43866

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Christopher Thomas Latimer.

